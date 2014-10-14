(Adds remarks on housing, budget surplus)
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO Oct 14 Weak growth in Europe and
possible deflation there are a threat to Canada's economic
outlook, but the danger is offset to some extent by what looks
like sustainable growth in the United States, Canadian Finance
Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
Oliver was speaking to reporters after meeting
private-sector economists ahead of his autumn fiscal update. He
said the economists were comfortable with their previous
forecasts for economic growth.
The finance minister also said he sees no housing bubble in
Canada and that he did not expect any big changes in the market,
but that he stands ready to act if necessary.
"There is a dual market. Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary have
seen price increases that the rest of the country have not. This
is something that we are of course monitoring; we take this
issue seriously," he told reporters.
"We've taken quite a number of steps in regard to the
residential mortgage market and have taken the froth, we
believe, out of the market."
Oliver said if there were need for some modest further
changes the Conservative government would undertake them, but
that he sees no dramatic moves ahead.
"We have a long-term objective of reducing the government's
role in the mortgage market and we're continuing to move in that
direction as well," he said.
Oliver reiterated that the government was on track to
deliver both a budget surplus and promised tax cuts next year.
