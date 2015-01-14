VANCOUVER Jan 14 Canada's Finance Minister Joe
Oliver reiterated the government is on track to balance the
budget in 2015-16 as expected, even with the recent slide in oil
prices.
"We are proud that the government is on track to achieve a
balanced budget in 2015, with an expected surplus of C$1.6
billion," Oliver told reporters.
He said the projection takes into account the drop in oil,
noting the slide in crude had both positive and negative
implications for the economy.
