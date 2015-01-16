BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
TORONTO Jan 16 Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver didn't comment further Friday on the timing of the federal budget, after saying earlier in the week it would not be brought forward before April.
Asked how long the government would be prepared to wait if markets continued to show instability, Oliver told reporters: "I don't want to get into negative hypotheticals."
"We've decided that we won't issue the budget earlier than April because of the current instability and we'll make a decision as we approach that date."
The federal budget is usually introduced in February or March, and occasionally as early as January, given the fiscal year starts on April 1. (Reporting by Alistair Sharp; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, May 10 A US$3bn loan backing the US$7.2bn takeover of bakery chain Panera Bread Co by JAB Holding Co, owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, is being arranged by a bank group led by JP Morgan and meeting solid demand, several bankers said.