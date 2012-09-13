* Ontario says 2011-12 deficit is C$13 billion
* Says spending and debt interest down, revenues up
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Sept 13 Ontario's Liberal government
said on Thursday it is reducing its budget deficit faster than
projected, crediting spending restraint as it continues to move
to freeze wages and benefits for public sector workers.
The province's deficit for the 2011-12 fiscal year, ended
March 31, was C$13 billion ($13.3 billion), the finance ministry
of Canada's most populous province said. That's down from the
C$15.3 billion shortfall the government forecast in its March
budget, and well below the nearly C$25 billion deficit it
forecast in the fall of 2009 during the global recession.
Finance Minister Dwight Duncan told reporters the government
is two years ahead of where it thought it would be on deficit
reduction, but that it is not changing its 2017-18 target for
balancing the budget as a result.
Last month, it reiterated its C$14.8 billion forecast for
the deficit for the current financial year.
The province - which accounts for about 40 percent of the
country's economy - is facing heavy resistance to its
cost-cutting plans from teachers' unions and other public sector
workers, including doctors.
With the help of the opposition Conservatives, the Liberals
passed legislation this week that imposes a controversial
contract on teachers, freezing their compensation for two years
and banning them from going on strike.
"Government actions in the education sector, along with more
recent calls for a broader public-sector wage freeze, suggest
that spending restraint has indeed become a major priority,"
Robert Kavcic, economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note
to clients.
Kavcic cautioned, however, that last year's better than
expected deficit numbers will not necessarily flow through to
future years.
The Liberals have a minority of seats in the Ontario
legislature and must rely on support from other parties to pass
legislation. By-elections held last week still kept the Liberals
one seat short of a majority.
For 2011-12, the government said program spending was up 0.9
percent from the year before, the second-lowest increase in 10
years.
Spending on programs such as health care and interest on
debt was C$122.7 billion, C$2.2 billion lower than forecast last
year. Revenue came in at C$109.8 billion, C$500 million more
than the government forecast in its 2011-12 budget.
The government said it used C$700 million in reserve funds
to help cut the deficit.
In its 2012-13 budget this spring, the government vowed to
rein in public sector labor costs, halt corporate tax cuts and
introduce a new tax on the wealthiest earners.