* Still plans to balance budget by 2017-18
* 2012-13 deficit target falls to C$14.4 bln from C$14.8 bln
* 2013-14 and 2014-15 deficit targets unchanged
* Lifts 2012 growth target, cuts 2013 outlook
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Oct 15 Ontario's minority Liberal
government said on Monday it is reducing its budget deficit
faster than projected, crediting higher-than-expected growth and
tax revenues, Although it has not changed its 2017-18 target for
balancing the budget.
In its autumn economic statement, the government of Canada's
most populous province said its 2012-13 deficit projection fell
to C$14.4 billion ($14.69 billion) from C$14.8 billion in April.
The 2013-14 and 2014-15 deficit targets remained at C$12.8
billion and C$10.1 billion, respectively.
Finance Minister Dwight Duncan increased his economic growth
projections for this year, forecasting real domestic product
would rise 2.0 percent in 2012 from the 1.7 percent seen in the
March budget.
But he trimmed his outlook for next year. Growth in 2013 is
targeted to come in at 1.9 percent, down from the 2.2 percent
seen in the spring.
The government expects healthy business capital investment,
a rebound in net trade and ramped up consumer spending will be
key contributors to growth.
The government said the updated fiscal plan includes no new
funding for public sector pay increases despite current legal
challenges from groups such as teachers and doctors.
In its 2012-13 budget this spring, the government vowed to
rein in public sector labor costs, halt corporate tax cuts and
introduce a new tax on the wealthiest earners.
The province - which accounts for about 40 percent of the
country's economy - has been battling big budget deficits and
slow growth projections since its record shortfall of nearly
C$25 billion announced in 2009 during the global recession.
Ontario's deficit spiked in the wake of the financial crisis
as its manufacturing sector, which includes much of Canada's
auto industry, shed jobs. A strong Canadian dollar has also
pressured exporters.
The province's rising debt load has drawn the scrutiny of
ratings agencies. Moody's downgraded Ontario's debt rating in
April.
In its fiscal update, the government said total expenses
were down slightly, partly reflecting prudent program spending
and lower-than-forecast interest on debt.
If the 2012-13 reserve fund of C$1.0 billion is not needed
by the end of the year, the Liberals said it will go towards
further deficit reduction.