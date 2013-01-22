TORONTO Jan 22 Ontario's minority Liberal
government said on Tuesday it is reducing its budget deficit
faster than projected, crediting higher corporate tax revenues
and savings from the elimination of banked sick days for
teachers.
The province's 2012-13 deficit is now expected to be C$11.9
billion ($11.98 billion), down from C$14.4 billion seen in the
fall economic update. The government said its plan to balance
the budget by 2017-18 is unchanged.
"Ontario continues to beat its deficit targets - a direct
result of managing expenses," Finance Minister Dwight Duncan
said in a statement.