(Adds details on new regulator, background on housing measures)
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO Nov 8 Ontario's government will
overhaul some of the Canadian province's financial regulatory
bodies and create a new authority with a stronger focus on
consumers, its finance minister said on Tuesday, citing a need
for modernization.
Finance Minister Charles Sousa said an advisory panel
recommended significant reforms following a review of the
Financial Services Commission of Ontario, the Financial Service
Tribunal, and the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario.
The Financial Services Commission regulates the insurance
sector and pension plans among other financial services
providers. The tribunal reviews decisions made by the
commission. The third corporation provides deposit insurance for
credit unions.
"The agencies' mandates were outdated," Sousa said in a
speech. "There was a lack of appropriate governance and
accountability. And the regulators were constrained in carrying
out their responsibilities."
He said the province's Liberal government will introduce
legislation to establish the Financial Services Regulatory
Authority and further details on the regulator will be included
in its fiscal update on Nov. 14.
The finance minister also said Ontario would not take the
same measures as British Columbia to combat expensive home
prices.
The west coast province introduced a foreign property
transfer tax in August on transactions in Vancouver,
dramatically cooling housing activity in the city.
But the housing market in Toronto, Canada's largest city,
has continued to see buoyant sales and price gains.
"Our government will be taking different measures to address
housing affordability," he said.
Speaking with reporters after the speech, Sousa declined to
clarify what those measures would be.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Diane Craft)