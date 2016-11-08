(Adds details on new regulator, background on housing measures)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO Nov 8 Ontario's government will overhaul some of the Canadian province's financial regulatory bodies and create a new authority with a stronger focus on consumers, its finance minister said on Tuesday, citing a need for modernization.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa said an advisory panel recommended significant reforms following a review of the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, the Financial Service Tribunal, and the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario.

The Financial Services Commission regulates the insurance sector and pension plans among other financial services providers. The tribunal reviews decisions made by the commission. The third corporation provides deposit insurance for credit unions.

"The agencies' mandates were outdated," Sousa said in a speech. "There was a lack of appropriate governance and accountability. And the regulators were constrained in carrying out their responsibilities."

He said the province's Liberal government will introduce legislation to establish the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and further details on the regulator will be included in its fiscal update on Nov. 14.

The finance minister also said Ontario would not take the same measures as British Columbia to combat expensive home prices.

The west coast province introduced a foreign property transfer tax in August on transactions in Vancouver, dramatically cooling housing activity in the city.

But the housing market in Toronto, Canada's largest city, has continued to see buoyant sales and price gains.

"Our government will be taking different measures to address housing affordability," he said.

Speaking with reporters after the speech, Sousa declined to clarify what those measures would be. (Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Diane Craft)