TORONTO Feb 13 Ontario, which has struggled with the impact of a slowing economy, is still on track to meet its deficit targets, the Canadian province's finance minister said on Monday.

Finance Minister Dwight Duncan also said in a speech that the province would raise additional revenue by selling downtown Toronto land under the headquarters of the government-owned Liquor Control Board of Ontario, a process it expects will net more than C$200 million ($200 million) for taxpayers.

Duncan said the province was also re-evaluating a C$345 million annual subsidy to the horse racing industry.

Canada's most populous province cut its growth and revenue targets in November, but forecast it would eliminate its 2011-12 deficit of C$16 billion by 2017-18.