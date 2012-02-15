* Drummond urges 0.8 pct growth in spending per year
* Says program reductions should be deeper than 1990s
* Avoids public sector wage freezes, public asset sales
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Feb 15 Ontario must clamp down on
education and health care spending and scrap some popular
programs to keep a C$16 billion ($16 billion) deficit from
spiraling out of control, a report commissioned by the
provincial government said on Wednesday.
The long-awaited report on public service reform gave the
Liberal minority government of Canada's most populous province a
range of potentially controversial austerity measures it could
introduce.
"To meet its own goal of a balanced budget in seven years,
the government will have to cut program spending more deeply on
a real per capita basis, and over a much longer period of time
than the (Conservative Premier Mike) Harris government did in
the 1990s," Don Drummond, the former high-ranking bank economist
and federal finance official who played a key role in wrestling
down Canada's large federal deficit in that decade, said in the
report.
"Ontario's finances do not yet constitute a crisis, and with
early strong action a crisis can be averted The lessons of
history and of what is happening elsewhere today are clear: the
government must take daring fiscal action early."
Among the report's more than 360 recommendations, Drummond
proposed overhauling how health care services are delivered,
axing some of the government's signature education policies,
cracking down on the underground economy to chase lost tax
revenue and reduce incentives offered to companies under the
province's thorny green energy program.
He recommended total program spending rise just 0.8 percent
per year over the path to balance, compared with a recent growth
rate of around 7 percent. On a real per capita basis, he said
spending will have to fall 2.5 percent per year.
The report said health care spending should rise 2.5
percent, education should increase around 1 percent, social
programs should edge up only 0.5 percent and all other programs
must be cut 2.4 percent.
Drummond advised against public sector wage freezes, but
said the budget for wage costs should be frozen, which would
likely lead to job cuts.
He also advocated against selling key publically owned
assets unless the government could prove it should do so with a
long-term cost-benefit analysis.
He put the government's new electricity rebate on the
chopping block, as well as the pension benefits guarantee fund.
He urged more polluter penalties for companies who contaminate
the environment and said the government should maximize northern
Ontario's "ring of fire" of major mineral deposits.
Drummond also highlighted many areas and programs where
federal-provincial and provincial-municipal relationships and
funding agreements should be changed such as health funding,
social transfers, equalization, employment insurance and
infrastructure.
But Drummond, dubbed Ontario's "austerity czar", rejected
drastic across-the-board cuts, especially in areas such as
health, even though he says the current system is too expensive
and inefficient.
Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan has already indicated
the government won't follow all Drummond's recommendations -
despite paying the advisor C$1,500 a day - and it will not, for
example, scrap its popular all-day kindergarten program.
Duncan said the Liberals, who have a minority of seats in
the provincial legislature and need the support of at least one
other political party to survive, will work with the opposition
to strike a balance.
He gave strong hints on Monday about the shape of a spring
budget that could halt plans to cut corporate taxes, curb social
programs and sell public assets.
Duncan has said he supports some of Drummond's initial
ideas, such as capping spending growth at less than 1 percent
per year, down from the 1.4 percent outlined in last year's
budget. But he said such restraint may not apply to health and
education, two priority areas for the centrist Liberals.
Drummond has warned that if the government doesn't take
tough steps, the budget deficit will balloon to C$30.2 billion
by 2017-18 - the government's target date for balancing its
books.
Ontario cut its growth and revenue targets in November, and
said its debt-to-GDP ratios will be higher than previously
forecast, peaking at 41.3 percent in 2014-15. Drummond cautioned
that figure could jump to just under 51 percent by 2017-18.