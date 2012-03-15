By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 15 Ontario's minority
Liberal government has set March 27 as the date for the Canadian
province's next budget, which is expected to outline tough
austerity measures designed to rein in a C$16 billion ($16.1
billion) deficit.
Finance Minister Dwight Duncan said on Thursday that the
public should be prepared for "difficult choices", and revealed
there will be hefty cuts in infrastructure spending in coming
years.
"This will probably be the most significant budget this
government has ever delivered. Arguably it will be a very
significant budget relative to any budget that's been delivered
in Ontario," Duncan told reporters.
Duncan said the budget would include both new revenue
initiatives and spending cuts and that it will be "heavy on the
spending side."
He told Reuters last week the province may also cancel plans
to cut corporate taxes until it balances its books in 2017-18.
He said the government plans to eliminate its deficit by then
"come hell or high water".
Ontario's finances are under scrutiny after a report
commissioned by the government said last month that the province
must control education and healthcare costs and scrap some
popular programs to keep the deficit from spiraling out of
control.
Ontario has by far the biggest population and economy of any
Canadian province. Its manufacturers, especially automakers,
were pummeled in the recession and are still under pressure from
a soft U.S. recovery and a strong Canadian dollar.