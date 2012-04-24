* Ontario Liberals pass budget with NDP support
* New surtax to hit those with annual income of C$500,000
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 24 Ontario's minority Liberal
government passed its 2012-13 budget on Tuesday, hanging on to
power a day after striking a deal with the left-leaning New
Democrats to introduce a surtax on the rich that allowed the
Liberals to avert a snap election.
The budget passed by 52 votes to 37 in the provincial
legislature. New Democratic Party (NDP) lawmakers did not vote,
allowing the budget to pass. The Conservative Party voted
against.
The NDP said on Monday it would not defeat the minority
government's spending plan after the Liberals agreed to impose
higher taxes on Ontario residents earning more than C$500,000
($500,000) a year, among other concessions and tweaks to the
budget.
The Liberals had promised in their election platform last
year that they would not raise taxes, but they needed support
from either the Conservatives or the NDP to pass the budget into
law and avoid a second election in six months.
The new tax bracket will hit the wealthiest earners with a
two-percentage point increase to 13.16 percent.
Premier Dalton McGuinty said the extra revenue from the tax
hike, which he pegged at around C$470 million, will go to
reducing Ontario's deficit, estimated at C$15.3 billion for
2012-13. But the revenue estimate met with skepticism from some
analysts.
"The actual net revenue take will almost certainly be less
(possibly quite a bit less) than the static,
nobody-changes-their-behaviour estimates of C$450-C$550 million
per year," BMO Capital Markets said in a note to clients.
"Possibly the most serious potential damage from such a move
is its impact on perceptions - the province is at risk of being
seen as a high-tax/high-cost jurisdiction, potentially blunting
investment."