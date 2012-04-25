* S&P revises Ontario outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
* Ontario targets C$500 million surplus by 2017-18
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 25 Ontario's bold austerity
budget and accelerated path to balance its finances were met
with nagging skepticism on Wednesday after credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on the province's debt
ratings to "negative."
The move provided another wake-up call to analysts and
investors, raising the possibility of further rating downgrades
and higher borrowing costs for Canada's most powerful province.
"Whenever we revise an outlook, it means there is at least a
one-in-three chance that there will be a rating revision," S&P's
lead Ontario analyst Mario Angastiniotis told Reuters, noting a
downgrade to the credit is possible within two years.
S&P's lowered outlook followed similar action by Moody's in
December. The news came hours after the minority Liberal
government announced forecasts for lower budget deficits and a
surplus in 2017-18.
Ontario's credit is scored Aa1 at Moody's, AA- at S&P, and
AA low at DBRS. They are investment grade ratings, but below the
federal government's top rating.
Moody's still has a higher rating on Ontario than the other
two agencies, which downgraded the province in 2009 after the
province's manufacturing-based economy was ravaged by the global
recession.
"You have a minority parliament that may not be able to
implement all the proposed restructuring that the Liberal
government has proposed. ... The record on minority parliaments
in Canada is mixed," said Angastiniotis.
He pointed out the current government may not stay in power
for long enough to fulfill its plan and that external headwinds
such as Europe's debt crisis and a still recovering U.S. economy
just make matter worse for the province.
Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan responded by saying
the negative revision should not come as a shock. "I don't think
that should surprise anyone. Moody's did the same thing back in
December," he told reporters.
"This is something I think all Ontarians need to embrace and
we need to make the legislature work."
ONTARIO TRIMS DEFICIT FORECASTS
Earlier in the day, Ontario offered a slightly rosier
financial outlook, trimming its budget deficit forecasts to
2017-18, when it projects the province will run a C$500 million
(US$505 million) surplus.
Other credit rating agencies and economists sounded
cautiously encouraged by the revisions. "Obviously any
improvement is welcome, but at this stage, it's not a material
change to the credit story," said Eric Beauchemin, managing
director of public finance at credit rating agency DBRS.
"They still have a lot of work to do going forward and our
focus will be on their progress with respect to some of the key
assumptions factored to the budget," Beauchemin added, noting
that Ontario still faces hurdles in its attempts to freeze
public sector pay and constrain health care spending growth.
Duncan delivered the budget update a day after the
provincial government passed its 2012-13 budget with the help of
the left-leaning New Democratic Party.
To get NDP support and avoid a second election in six
months, the Liberals said they would introduce a surtax on the
rich.
The Liberals said the extra revenue, which they project will
rise to an annual C$495 million by 2014-15, would go to pay down
the deficit, and was partly responsible for the revised deficit
forecasts.
Duncan said the higher tax bracket for residents who earn
more than C$500,000 a year will be eliminated in 2017-18, along
with the deficit.
The government forecast its 2012-13 budget deficit at C$14.8
billion versus the C$15.2 billion estimated in the budget and
said its 2011-12 deficit was C$15 billion instead of the C$15.3
billion estimate.
Revenue resulting from a number of changes to
federal-provincial taxation agreements helped reduce the deficit
forecasts, the government said.