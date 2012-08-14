* Ontario says on track to balance budget by 2017-18
* Sees revenues, expenses slightly above forecast
* Province faces September by-elections
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Aug 14 Ontario's debt-strapped Liberal
government on Tuesday stuck to its forecast of a C$14.8 billion
deficit for this financial year, and said it still planned to
balance the budget by 2017-18.
The province's first-quarter financial update said both
revenues and expenses were set to come in slightly above
previous estimates, leaving the deficit unchanged.
"The...government remains committed to managing growth in
spending and eliminating the deficit by 2017-18," a government
statement said.
Analysts and rating agencies have worried that Ontario's
budget is too ambitious, and in April Moody's downgraded
Ontario's debt by one notch, reflecting doubts about Ontario's
ability to bite into rising debt levels. Standard & Poor's has
also warned of a possible downgrade.
Ontario released its fiscal update just over three weeks
before two crucial by-elections in the province, which is
Canada's economic powerhouse and the home to much of its
manufacturing sector.
If the Liberals win both seats they can transform their
minority government into a stable majority.
In its budget, the government vowed to rein in public sector
labor costs, halt corporate tax cuts and introduce a new tax on
the wealthiest earners. It is in disputes with teachers and
other unionized workers over its cost-cutting plans.