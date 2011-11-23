TORONTO Nov 23 The Liberal government of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, lowered its growth, revenue and reserve targets on Wednesday, but said it is still on track to balance its budget in six years without cutting total program spending.

In its autumn economic statement, the government said its timetable for eliminating its 2011-12 deficit of C$16 billion ($15.2 billion) by 2017-18 remains intact.

