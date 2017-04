TORONTO, April 22 Ontario's budget deficit was C$9.8 billion ($9.54 billion) in 2012-13, smaller than the minority Liberal government's target of C$11.9 billion, the province's finance minister Charles Sousa said on Monday.

In the text of a speech to be delivered at a business lunch in Toronto, Sousa said the government will deliver its 2013-14 budget on May 2.