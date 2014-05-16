TORONTO May 16 Commercial borrowing by small
and medium-sized businesses in Canada fell in the first quarter,
hurt by higher moderate loan delinquencies and sluggishness in
the transportation and wholesale industries, data from PayNet
showed on Friday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
North American small and medium-sized businesses, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index slipped to 220 in the first
quarter, from 222 in the previous quarter.
It was its first quarter-over-quarter drop since the third
quarter of 2010. Though the reading grew 13 percent from the
first quarter of 2013, it was the weakest increase since the
third quarter of 2011.
"Canadian businesses have definitely slowed down their
investment in capital expenditures in the first quarter," said
Anthony Zambon, director of PayNet Canada.
"Risk has returned," he added. "It means that these
businesses that invested in machinery and equipment are facing
harder times."
Higher risks were taken in the last two years, and "what
we're seeing now is that the risk-taking is having a
corresponding effect in increasing delinquencies," Zambon said.
The three-month average for moderate loan delinquencies -
those that are behind in payments by 30 days or more - went up
to 2.03 percent of loans in the first quarter of 2014, from 1.14
percent in the year-ago period.
"It is the first time since the index's inception in 2005
that the moderate loan delinquency has clearly been above the
U.S. level," Zambon said.
Loans that were more than 90 days late climbed to 0.43
percent in March 2014, from 0.24 percent in December 2013.
