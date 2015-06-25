By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, June 25
OTTAWA, June 25 Small-business investment
increased in most parts of Canada in the first quarter, with the
exception of two of the country's most oil-sensitive provinces,
as firms adjusted to the fallout of lower crude prices, data
from PayNet showed on Thursday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
small and medium-sized businesses in North America, said a shift
in the economy is underway, as regions less reliant on oil
production make a greater contribution to growth. It estimates
it will take another one to two years for this shift to play
out.
The regional breakdown, which was prepared exclusively for
Reuters, showed that Alberta and Saskatchewan together were the
only part of Canada to see a decrease, with investment falling
by an average 1 percent in the first quarter compared with the
fourth quarter of last year.
In Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its
manufacturing heartland, investment rose 1 percent. In British
Columbia and Manitoba investment rose 4 percent, while Quebec
saw an increase of 2 percent. In the Maritime provinces
investment rose 3 percent.
Lending nationally increased by 1 percent in the quarter,
according to previously released PayNet data.
"It's going to take anywhere from 12 to 24 months to fully
reshuffle the economy from energy to manufacturing and the
consumer," Bill Phelan, president of PayNet, said.
Barring any unexpected global developments, "this will
actually make the Canadian economy more resilient, less
concentrated on the commodity sector and probably better
positioned for longer sustainable growth," Phelan added.
Canada's economy contracted at its steepest pace in nearly
six years in the first quarter but economists are looking for
growth to pick up later in the year.
The PayNet data also suggested some of the benefits of lower
oil are taking hold, such as providing consumers and
manufacturers with more money to spend. Investment at retail
companies increased 68 percent in the first quarter, while
manufacturers raised investment by 8 percent, Phelan said.
Companies, however, have not escaped the oil downturn
completely unscathed, as delinquency rates rose across the
country. In Alberta and Saskatchewan, the amount of loans that
were more than 30 days past due rose to 2 percent as of March
compared with 1.8 percent at the end of 2014. That was exceeded
only by Quebec, where delinquencies climbed to 3.1 percent.
