TORONTO Dec 17 Commercial borrowing by small
and medium-sized businesses in Canada jumped to a record high in
the third quarter as companies invested more to meet demand for
their goods and services, a PayNet survey showed on Tuesday.
PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of
North American small and medium-sized businesses, said its
Canadian Business Lending Index rose to 224, the highest level
since the index began in 2005, from 206 in the second quarter.
That made for a 32 percent jump from a year earlier, while
the figure for lending in the second quarter was also revised
slightly higher. The index has been rising steadily since late
2010.
Companies are making capital investments to meet demand and
ramp up productivity so that they can do more with less, said
Anthony Zambon, director of PayNet Canada.
"It's not just the replacement of rolling stock ... it's
investment in machinery and equipment that's going to permit
them to be more productive in the demand for the goods and
services that they have right now," Zambon said.
While growth was seen across sectors, the manufacturing,
retail, transportation and agriculture industries in particular
were stronger than a year earlier, Zambon said.
Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more - rose to 1.5 percent of loans in
September from 1.4 percent the month before.
Loans that were more than 90 days late, which are considered
severe loans in arrears, eased to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent.