OTTAWA Jan 15 Commercial borrowing by small
business in Canada picked up in November but the regional
breakdown continued to indicate a shifting economy, with
activity in commodity-sensitive provinces declining, data from
PayNet showed on Friday.
PayNet's Canadian small business lending index rose to 135.2
from a downwardly revised 132.5 in October. After declining in
October, the index of lending to medium-sized firms rebounded to
212.7 from 204.8.
The picture was less upbeat on an annual basis, with small
business lending rising 4 percent but medium-sized businesses
seeing activity drop by 14 percent compared to a year ago.
The data is collected by small business credit rating agency
PayNet as reported by lenders. A small business is defined as
one that has less than C$1 million ($696,378.83) in total credit
outstanding, while medium businesses have between C$1 million
and C$10 million outstanding.
"The story is still one of shifting from west to east," said
PayNet's president Bill Phelan.
"It takes a long time for a big economy like Canada's to
transition and that big change is playing out a little bit
slower than I had thought."
In Alberta, where the country's vast oil sands are located,
the gauge of small business lending fell to 193.7 from 196.0.
But in Ontario, where it is hoped the manufacturing sector will
benefit from cheaper oil, activity edged up to 158.7 from 157.8.
The delinquency rate remained stable, with the percentage of
small businesses that were 30 days or more behind on loans
holding at 0.92 percent in November. The share of firms that
were 90 days or more behind edged down to 0.31 percent from 0.32
percent.
($1 = 1.4360 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)