TORONTO Feb 17 Commercial borrowing by small
businesses in Canada picked up in December on strength in
sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture, data from PayNet
showed on Wednesday.
PayNet's Canadian small business lending index rose to
138.3, from 132.6 in November. The data is collected by small
business credit rating agency PayNet as reported by lenders. A
small business is defined as one that has less than C$1 million
($719,942.40) in total credit outstanding.
"It's not booming, but it's consistent increase by small
businesses," PayNet President Bill Phelan said. "It tells us
that ... a big part of our gross domestic product is still
putting money to work and expanding."
Canada emerged from a mild recession in the third quarter,
but lackluster activity and the drop in oil prices have prompted
concern of another downturn. The Bank of Canada last month said
the economy stalled in the fourth quarter.
Small business lending in manufacturing, agriculture and
construction showed improvement. In terms of regions, both
Ontario and Quebec helped fuel growth.
"These bright spots are showing there are some areas of
expansion that are driving this increase for the Canadian
economy," Phelan said. "We're finally getting to the promise of
the shift from commodities to manufacturing."
Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in
payments by 30 days or more - were flat at 1 percent of loans.
The number of companies that were more than 90 days behind rose
slightly to 0.30 percent.
($1 = 1.3890 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Alan Crosby)