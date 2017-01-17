OTTAWA Jan 17 Lending activity to small
businesses in Canada picked up in November on gains in the
manufacturing and retail sectors, a report showed on Tuesday,
suggesting companies felt more confident with the U.S. election
out of the way.
The PayNet Canadian Small Business Lending Index rose to
119.9 from 116.5 in October, while lending to medium-sized firms
increased to 218.3 from 211.3.
While uncertainties still remain as to what policies U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump will enact, the November bump in
lending points to the removal of at least one uncertainty,
PayNet President Bill Phelan said.
The United States is Canada's biggest trading partner.
Although business lending in Canada weakened in much of 2015 and
2016 in the wake of the oil price crash, November's gain
suggests a trough has been made, Phelan said.
"Once you can stabilize the economy, you can position it for
growth," he said.
Lending to manufacturers, a sector economists have looked to
as an offset to the slump in the oil patch, rose to 66.3 from
65.8. The retail sector jumped to 185.7 from 178.2.
Delinquencies continued to show companies were in strong
financial health, with the amount of businesses that were 30
days or more behind on loans falling to 1.09 percent from 1.11
percent.
Companies that were 90 days or more behind on loans held
steady at 0.37 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)