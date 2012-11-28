* Sept nonfarm payroll employment declines by 52,500

* Results opposite of 52,100 gain shown in main jobs report

OTTAWA Nov 28 A secondary employment report for Canada on Wednesday showed total nonfarm payrolls fell 52,500 in September from August, sharply contradicting an earlier report of outsized job gains that month.

Statistics Canada said payroll employment fell in the month after six consecutive monthly increases, with the largest declines in manufacturing; accommodation and food services; administrative and support services, and other services.

The report - the Survey of Employment, Payroll and Hours - obtains data from a business census whereas the country's most closely watched employment report is the Labour Force Survey, which is based on interviews with households.

The market-moving Labour Force Survey on Oct. 5 showed the Canadian economy added a thumping 52,100 jobs in September, almost all of them full-time.

The unemployment rate rose to 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent in August as more people participated in the labor market, Statistics Canada said at that time.

Methodological differences bring slightly different results from the two surveys but usually the trend is similar. Rarely do they contradict each other so starkly.

The labour force survey can be volatile and economists warn against reading too much into one month's data.

The six-month average of 21,600 jobs created per month more accurately reflects an economy that is growing slowly but steadily, they say.