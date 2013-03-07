* Permits up by 1.7 pct after biggest 2-month drop in 24 yrs
* Residential permits up 17.6 pct, non-residential down 19.2
pct
OTTAWA, March 7 The value of Canadian building
permits edged up by a less-than-expected 1.7 percent in January
after posting the biggest two-month fall in 24 years, Statistics
Canada data indicated on Thursday.
The increase, less than the 5.3 percent expected by market
analysts, follows revised drops of 10.4 percent in December and
16.5 percent in November.
The value of residential building permits increased by 17.6
percent in January over December while non-residential permits
dropped by 19.2 percent.
Construction intentions for multi-family dwellings rose by
38.0 percent, the first increase since the government clamped
down on mortgages last year to avert a possible housing bubble.
The non-residential sector was dragged down by lower
building intentions in the commercial, institutional and
industrial components, particularly in Ontario and Quebec - the
most populous of Canada's 10 provinces.