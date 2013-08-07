* Value of permits falls 10.3 pct vs forecast of 3.2 pct
* Residential permits down 12.9 pct
* Nonresidential permits decline 6.1 pct
OTTAWA, Aug 7 The value of building permits
taken out by contractors in Canada fell in June for the first
time in six months, dropping 10.3 percent on downturns in both
residential and nonresidential construction, Statistics Canada
said on Wednesday.
Market players had forecast, on average, a 3.2 percent
decline in permits in the month. Statscan revised the May data
to show an increase of 5.8 percent in the value of building
permits that month, rather than 4.5 percent as initially
estimated.
An early indicator of construction activity, the permits
report pointed to a slowdown in the country's heated housing
market, which had appeared to gather momentum again in recent
weeks after a period of cooling.
Permits issued for the residential sector fell 12.9 percent
in June, with multi-family dwellings down 18.8 percent and
single-family dwellings decreasing 7.4 percent.
The province of Ontario, where a condominium boom in Toronto
has worried policymakers, posted the biggest decline. Permits
for multiple-family dwellings in Toronto - which includes
apartments and condos - fell 29.6 percent in the month.
The number of new dwellings authorized by municipalities
nationwide in June fell 12.2 percent from May.
In the nonresidential sector, permits fell 6.1 percent as a
downturn in commercial and industrial projects outweighed an
increase in plans for institutional buildings like schools and
healthcare facilities.