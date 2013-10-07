* Value of all permits issued in August falls 21.2 pct from
July
* Nonresidential permits down 37.9 percent
* Residential permits decline 5.4 percent
OTTAWA, Oct 7 Canada's construction sector
showed more weakness than expected in August, with a sharp
decrease in plans for commercial and institutional buildings
while housing showed a more modest decline, according to
Statistics Canada data on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted value of building permits issued in
August fell 21.2 percent to C$6.34 billion ($6.16 billion) after
jumping 21.4 percent in July to a record high, Statscan's
revised numbers showed. Analysts in a Reuters survey had
forecast a 7.4 percent decrease in August.
"With this decline, the trend in the value of building
permits has become relatively flat since the beginning of 2013,"
Statscan said.
The report supported Finance Minister Jim Flaherty's
comments last month that the housing sector is "calming" after a
period of worry that a post-recession housing boom would turn
into a bubble. Permits for housing fell 5.4 percent in August
following a 4.2 percent rise in July, and were down 7.1 percent
from a year earlier.
Permits for multi-family dwellings fell 8.3 percent and
those for single-family units slipped 3 percent.
The value of nonresidential building permits tumbled by 37.9
percent, nearly erasing the 47.3 percent gain in the previous
month. The commercial component was down 45.8 percent and plans
for institutional buildings also fell 36.7 percent. The value of
permits in the industrial component fell just 1.2 percent.