OTTAWA, June 5 The value of building permits
issued in Canada rose in April for the first time since January
but fell short of expectations as a drop in non-residential
construction plans partially offset a gain in housing.
Builders took out C$6 billion ($5.5 billion) worth of
permits in the month, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday, up
1.1 percent from March but below the market forecast of a 4
percent increase.
Statscan revised the March decrease in permits to 3.2
percent from 3 percent.
The value of residential permits rose for the second
straight month, up 2 percent from March. Intentions for
single-family dwellings jumped 2.8 percent as an increase in
Ontario offset declines in Alberta and four other provinces.
For multiple-family dwellings, the value of permits climbed
1.1 percent, led by Alberta.
The strength in housing was partially offset by a 0.4 percent
decline in non-residential construction projects. The value of
permits issued in the heavyweight commercial component fell
while it rose for the institutional and industrial components.
On a year-on-year basis, the total value of permits fell
13.4 percent, with the residential component down 13.8 percent
and the non-residential component down 12.7 percent.
($1 = $1.09 Canadian)
