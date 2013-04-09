* Permits increase by 1.7 pct in Feb vs forecast of 4.3 pct
* Permits for housing fall 7.2 pct; non-residential up 18.9
OTTAWA, April 9 The value of Canadian building
permits rose by a weaker-than-expected 1.7 percent in February
as a sharp decline in plans for multi-family housing partially
offset strength in other types of residential and
non-residential projects, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The increase followed a 1.8 percent gain in January and was
below the 4.3 percent gain forecast by market players for
February. It reflected a 18.9 percent jump in permits for the
non-residential sector and a 7.2 percent drop in the residential
sector.
In line with a softening trend in the once-hot housing
market since mid-2012, construction intentions for multi-family
housing fell 19.1 percent in February, the seventh decrease in
eight months. Most of the weakness was in Ontario, British
Columbia and New Brunswick, Statscan said.
Plans for single-family houses rose a tepid 1.1 percent.
Municipalities approved of 14,071 new residential buildings in
February, down 12 percent from January.
Housing, which slowed but did not crash during the global
financial crisis, helped sustain Canada's economy through much
of the recovery but is now starting to slide just as the U.S.
housing sector has begun a clear recovery.
Analysts in a Reuters poll earlier this year predicted the
pace of homebuilding would drop by nearly a fifth in 2013.
In the non-residential sector, permits rose solidly for the
commercial, institutional and industrial components.