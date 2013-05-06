* Markets had forecast a 1.0 percent increase in permits
* Housing sector continues to slow with 1.7 percent gain
* Non-residential permits jump 19 percent
OTTAWA, May 6 The value of Canadian building
permits surged past expectations in March to jump by 8.6
percent, primarily due to non-residential construction plans but
also helped by a rebound in multi-family housing, Statistics
Canada said on Monday.
Market players in a Reuters poll had forecast a 1 percent
increase in building permits in the month. Statscan revised its
February figure to a gain of 1.5 percent, from 1.7 percent.
Non-residential projects jumped substantially for the second
month in a row, up 19 percent.
Permits for the closely-watched residential sector, which
has been cooling since mid-2012, climbed 1.7 percent after an
8.1 percent drop in February, according to Statscan's revised
figures.
Major condominium projects in the Western province of
Alberta explained much of the 13.4 percent rise in permits for
multi-family housing, which offset the 4.7 percent decrease in
permits issued for single-family residences.
The values of permits in both residential and
non-residential sectors were below their recent peaks.
In the non-residential sector, construction plans were
strongest for institutional buildings such as government,
medical or educational facilities, for which permits more than
doubled in March. Industrial building permits also rose
substantially while plans for commercial buildings declined.