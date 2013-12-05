* Value of building permits rises 7.4 percent in October
OTTAWA, Dec 5 Construction intentions in Canada
roared past expectations in October as permits for residential
and non-residential buildings rose sharply from September in
another sign of renewed strength in the housing market.
The value of building permits jumped 7.4 percent to C$7.19
billion ($6.72 billion) in the month, according to Statistics
Canada's seasonally adjusted data on Thursday, far surpassing
the 1.0 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll. The federal
agency also revised up its estimate of permits in September to
a gain of 4.1 percent from 1.7 percent initially.
It was the eighth monthly increase since the start of 2013
in the volatile data series, yet the total value of permits in
October was down 6.2 percent compared with October 2012.
Construction plans in the housing sector rose 6.4 percent,
the highest since May. The biggest gain came from multi-family
dwellings, up 8.4 percent on apartment and apartment-condominium
plans mainly in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Permits for
single-family homes rose 4.7 percent.
Canada's housing market has shown signs lately of heating up
again, fueling fears of a U.S.-style bubble and crash. The Bank
of Canada acknowledged the unexpected strength in its interest
rate statement on Wednesday but said it still expects a soft
landing.
The value of building permits for non-residential projects
rose 9 percent as a result of a 22 percent increase in the
commercial building component.