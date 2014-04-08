* Value of permits falls 11.6 pct vs forecast of 2.7 pct
drop
* Residential permits down 21 pct, biggest drop since 2009
* Non-residential permits increase 6.6 pct
OTTAWA, April 8 The value of building permits
issued in Canada tumbled by 11.6 percent in February from
January as construction intentions for multi-family homes fell
sharply and in every province across the country, Statistics
Canada reported on Tuesday.
The decline was steeper than the 2.7 percent drop forecast
by analysts in a Reuters poll and followed an 8.1 percent
increase in permits issued in January.
Permits for residential dwellings, closely watched for signs
the overheated housing market is cooling, fell 21 percent in the
month from a record high value in January.
The percentage drop was the biggest since January 2009
although the value of residential permits, at C$3.6 billion
($3.3 billion), matched levels last seen in February 2013.
Permits for multi-family dwellings plummeted 31.5 percent,
again the biggest drop since 2009, with the provinces of Quebec,
British Columbia and Alberta showing the biggest decreases.
Permits for single-family homes fell 12 percent, pulled down
mostly by Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.
The value of non-residential building permits gained 6.6
percent in February after a 15.4 percent decline in January.
Permits rose 14.9 percent for institutional buildings, 26.8
percent for industrial buildings and were down 0.3 percent for
commercial buildings.
($1 = $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson;Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)