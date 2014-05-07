OTTAWA May 7 The value of building permits
issued in Canada unexpectedly fell in March but plans for
housing construction inched higher after a steep fall in
February, according to Statistics Canada data released on
Wednesday.
Builders took out $6.0 billion ($5.5 billion) worth of
permits in the month, down 3 percent from February and defying
market forecasts for a 4.3 percent increase. Statscan revised
the February figures to show a 11.3 percent decline in permits
versus 11.6 percent.
The value of residential permits climbed 1 percent but
remained considerably lower than the record-high in January and
in most of 2013 because of a 20.8 percent slide in February.
Construction intentions for multi-family dwellings rose 7.9
percent while those for single-family homes fell 3.6 percent.
The strength in housing was not enough to offset a 8.8
percent decrease in permits for non-residential projects. The
value of permits for institutional and industrial buildings fell
while it rose for the commercial component.
On a year-on-year basis, the total value of permits was down
5.5 percent, with the residential component up 1.0 percent and
the non-residential component down 14.2 percent.
($1 = $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)