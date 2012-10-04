* Ivey adjusted PMI at 60.4 in September vs 62.5 in August
* Beats market expectation for reading of 59
TORONTO Oct 4 The pace of purchasing activity
in the Canadian economy slowed in September, according to Ivey
Purchasing Managers Index data released on Thursday, but still
outpaced expectations.
The data showed the seasonally adjusted index slipped to
60.4 in September from 62.5 in August. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a reading of 59.
Officials at the Ivey School of Business confirmed that an
incorrect number of 65.6 was posted to the website, but the
actual reading was 60.4.
Any index reading above 50 indicates that activity picked up
from the preceding month.
"Despite the fact that this indicator is not the best
measure to capture cyclical swings in growth, today's moderation
is consistent with other business surveys such as the RBC PMI,"
TD Securities macro strategist Mazen Issa wrote in a note to
clients. "The economy is stuck in a soft patch."
RBC's manufacturing PMI published on Oct. 1 showed the
weakest rate of expansion since March. [ID:n T5E8JT022]
The Ivey PMI's unadjusted index was at 6 8.5 in August,
compared with 6 5.2 in the previous month.