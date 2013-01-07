Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Jan 7 Purchasing activity in Canada rose in December, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Monday that pointed to a modest uptick in economic activity to close out the fourth quarter.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 52.8 in December from 47.5 in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted reading of 49.5.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.