* RBC PMI rises to 54.7 in May from 53.3 in April
* Highest level since September 2011
* Output, new orders at 5-month highs
* Hiring at strongest pace in 8 months
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian manufacturing activity
grew in May by the fastest pace in eight months as businesses
ramped up production and hiring to cope with increased demand
from clients in the United States and Asia.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index,
released on Friday, rose to 54.7 in May from 53.3 in April. It
was above the 20-month series average of 54.3 and represented
the fourth straight month the PMI has increased.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
"The Canadian manufacturing sector has proven to be quite
resilient over the past several months against a backdrop of
market uncertainty and softening conditions in many other parts
of the world," Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of
Canada, said in a statement
"Employment gains across the sector have been particularly
strong since the beginning of the year," added Wright.
After hitting a three-month low in April, the employment
component of the index showed Canadian firms stepped up hiring
in May. Nearly 27 percent of employers added staff over the last
month, the strongest rate of job creation since last September.
The report comes after other data showed Canada created a
stunning 140,000 jobs in March and April, the biggest two-month
gain in 30 years.
Canada's manufacturing sector was hit hard by the last
recession and has struggled with what the Bank of Canada has
described as the persistent strength of the currency.
But the Canadian dollar fell to a five-month low last month
as Europe's debt woes prompted investors to sell
commodity-linked currencies.
Both the output and new orders components of the RBC PMI
index were at their highest point this year. Also, the rate of
growth of new export orders expanded to its fastest in 14 months
on increased demand from the United States and Asia.
"Canadian manufacturing business conditions improved to the
greatest extent since September 2011, with growth of output and
new orders both at five-month highs," Cheryl Paradowski, chief
executive at the Purchasing Management Association of Canada,
said in a statement.
The report also showed inventories of pre-production goods
rose at the strongest rate in the index's history.