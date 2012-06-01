* RBC PMI rises to 54.7 in May from 53.3 in April * Highest level since September 2011 * Output, new orders at 5-month highs * Hiring at strongest pace in 8 months By Jon Cook TORONTO, June 1 Canadian manufacturing activity grew in May by the fastest pace in eight months as businesses ramped up production and hiring to cope with increased demand from clients in the United States and Asia. The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, released on Friday, rose to 54.7 in May from 53.3 in April. It was above the 20-month series average of 54.3 and represented the fourth straight month the PMI has increased. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. "The Canadian manufacturing sector has proven to be quite resilient over the past several months against a backdrop of market uncertainty and softening conditions in many other parts of the world," Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said in a statement "Employment gains across the sector have been particularly strong since the beginning of the year," added Wright. After hitting a three-month low in April, the employment component of the index showed Canadian firms stepped up hiring in May. Nearly 27 percent of employers added staff over the last month, the strongest rate of job creation since last September. The report comes after other data showed Canada created a stunning 140,000 jobs in March and April, the biggest two-month gain in 30 years. Canada's manufacturing sector was hit hard by the last recession and has struggled with what the Bank of Canada has described as the persistent strength of the currency. But the Canadian dollar fell to a five-month low last month as Europe's debt woes prompted investors to sell commodity-linked currencies. Both the output and new orders components of the RBC PMI index were at their highest point this year. Also, the rate of growth of new export orders expanded to its fastest in 14 months on increased demand from the United States and Asia. "Canadian manufacturing business conditions improved to the greatest extent since September 2011, with growth of output and new orders both at five-month highs," Cheryl Paradowski, chief executive at the Purchasing Management Association of Canada, said in a statement. The report also showed inventories of pre-production goods rose at the strongest rate in the index's history.