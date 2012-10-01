* Weakest reading since March
* PMI falls to 52.37 in Sept from 53.04 in Aug
* New orders, employment, output all slow
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Oct 1 The pace of growth in Canadian
manufacturing fell for a third straight month in September,
hitting a six-month low, in the latest sign Canada is suffering
from the slowing economic momentum seen worldwide, according to
data released on Monday.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
was 52.37 last month, compared with 53.04 in August. This was
the weakest reading since March.
The quarterly average PMI reading fell to 52.8 in the three
months to September from 54.3 in the three months to June.
Still, a reading above 50 indicated improvement in the
country's manufacturing conditions.
"All things considered, particularly within the context of
the relatively weak global economic and manufacturing data, the
fact that Canada's manufacturing sector continues to expand is
noteworthy," Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of
Canada, said in a statement.
Recent global surveys showed U.S. manufacturing suffered its
weakest quarter in three years and conditions at European
businesses worsened, while China's economy continued to lose
steam.
On the upside for Canada, the RBC PMI showed an increase in
new orders in September, partly reflecting greater client
demand. But the rate of growth was also the weakest in six
months.
Meanwhile, job creation eased to a five-month low and output
growth was the second weakest in the survey's two-year history.
To make things more difficult for manufacturers,
inflationary pressures picked up in September, with input prices
rising sharply since August.
Cheryl Paradowski, chief executive at the Purchasing
Management Association of Canada, which helps source the data,
noted that production problems at some companies were partly to
blame for the weak report.
"However, weaker growth trends for new orders and
employment, and in particular new export work, also contributed
and suggest that Canada continued to be hit by ongoing weakness
in the global economy," she said.
The report reflects concerns from Canadian policymakers
about Europe's seemingly unending debt crisis, as well as the
potential for the U.S. economy to contract at the start of next
year.
GROWTH STILL TEPID
Canada's economy has expanded at a steady but tepid pace in
recent quarters. Data out Friday showed it grew by a
higher-than-forecast 0.2 percent in July from June.
Gross domestic product has to exceed an annualized 2.0
percent for excess capacity to be absorbed, according to
calculations by the Bank of Canada, which has forecast
third-quarter growth would rise to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent
in the second.
Wright said continued business spending and an improvement
in labor market conditions will help set the stage for RBC's
prediction of economic growth of 2.1 percent in 2012.
Canada fared better than most of its rich peers in the
industrialized world in the aftermath of the 2007-09 global
financial crisis, prompting the Bank of Canada in 2010 to become
the first central bank in the Group of Seven to tighten monetary
policy after the recession.
The Bank of Canada is still the only G7 central bank to have
a tightening bias, though it's maintained its key overnight rate
at 1 percent for the last two years.