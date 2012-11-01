* Weakest reading since January
* PMI falls to 51.39 in Oct from 52.37 in Sept
* New orders, output, employment all slow
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Nov 1 Canadian manufacturing growth
slowed for a fourth straight month in October and hit a
nine-month low, according to data released on Thursday,
indicating that the third quarter's underwhelming economic
performance may continue into the end of the year.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
was 51.39 last month, compared with 52.37 in September. It was
the weakest reading since January.
Still, the index was above the 50 mark that separates
expansion from deterioration.
"Canadian manufacturing continued to weaken in October,
though the PMI measure is still indicative of growth in the
sector, which is in contrast to flat to declining activity in
most other countries," Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal
Bank of Canada, said in a statement.
The output component of the index saw its smallest
month-over-month increases since January. New orders were also
weak.
On the upside, faster growth in new export orders helped to
offset weak domestic conditions with greater demand in key
foreign markets such as Asia and the United States, Canada's
largest trading partner.
While employers continued to hire, job creation eased to a
six-month low.
Prices for a range of raw materials - including resin, fuel
and oil-based products - increased in October. But the rate of
input price inflation eased and remained weak compared with the
series average.
GROWTH STILL SOFT
The data on manufacturing came a day after the government
reported the Canadian economy shrank by 0.1 percent in August
from July. Markets had been expecting very modest growth, and
the contraction pointed to even more modest growth in the third
quarter than in the first half of the year, supporting the
central bank's message that interest rate hikes are less
imminent.
Canada fared better than most of its rich peers in the
industrialized world in the aftermath of the 2007-09 global
financial crisis, prompting the Bank of Canada in 2010 to become
the first central bank in the Group of Seven to tighten monetary
policy after the recession.
The Bank of Canada is still the only G7 central bank to have
a tightening bias, although slightly less so than in previous
months.
Canadian policymakers remain concerned about Europe's
seemingly unending debt crisis, as well as the potential for the
U.S. economy to fall back into recession at the start of next
year.
"This weakening may in part be related to continuing
uncertainty around how fiscal imbalances in the U.S. and the
euro area will be resolved," said Royal Bank of Canada's Wright.
"Greater strength in the Canadian manufacturing sector may hinge
on some of this uncertainty easing as policy measures outside of
Canada are implemented."