* Businesses highlight ongoing challenges in Q1 survey
* Investment plans still positive, but scaled back from Q4
* Sales outlook more upbeat, modest growth seen
* Inflation expectations at low end of central bank range
* Survey results support status quo for monetary policy
(Adds quote on Bank of Canada stance, details on credit
conditions)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, April 8 Canadian businesses see a
challenging year ahead after surviving the weakest two quarters
of growth since the 2008-09 recession, and they expect only
modest sales growth, cautious investment, and tame inflation, a
Bank of Canada poll showed on Monday.
The results of the survey of senior managers, taken from
mid-February to mid-March, support market expectations that the
central bank is under no pressure to raise interest rates.
Business investment intentions, which the Bank of Canada
says are key to economic expansion, weakened at the start of
this year. Companies still plan to increase investments, but
economic uncertainty is making those plans less ambitious.
The balance of opinion on investment - the difference
between the percentage expecting higher investment and the
percentage expecting lower investment - remained positive at 12,
but it was down from 20 in the fourth quarter and lower than in
most other quarters since the recession ended.
"Many firms indicated that uncertainty is having some
influence on their investment plans, leading them to postpone
some projects; favor investment with a shorter payoff period,
smaller capital outlays or less risk; or shift their investment
spending toward new or different segments of demand," the bank
said in a release.
A Statistics Canada survey earlier this year showed Canadian
businesses hardly expect to boost their capital spending at all
this year, anticipating investment in construction and machinery
and equipment would rise 0.8 percent, the lowest rate since
2009.
Companies' opinion of their sales performance over the past
year was the most negative in three years. But the outlook for
sales growth was brighter than in the fourth quarter of 2012,
mainly due to new strategies to boost sales. The balance of
opinion on future sales rose to 24 from 16.
Businesses almost unanimously saw inflation remaining within
the central bank's target range of 1-3 percent over the next two
years. But only a third saw the rate rising to the upper end of
the range of 2 to 3 percent, down from 42 percent who forecast
that level in the fourth quarter. Sixty-one percent expected
inflation of 1 to 2 percent versus 54 percent previously.
The percentage of companies reporting labor shortages
declined for the second survey in a row, although there was no
change in the overall perception of pressures on production
capacity or in hiring intentions.
The survey portrays an economy that is slogging along but
not really gaining traction.
"Overall, not a dire result, but not particularly robust,
given that in the sales question, we are comparing future growth
to a tepid prior 12-month pace," said Avery Shenfeld, chief
economist at CIBC World Markets.
The results change little for the Bank of Canada, which has
kept its benchmark lending rate at an ultra-low 1.0 percent
since September 2010.
Central bank chief Mark Carney has been signaling for the
past year that he intends to hike rates.
But the weakening economy has forced him to gradually soften
his hawkish tone and in March the bank said rates would stay on
hold for "a period of time" before any tightening. There is no
expectation of a move at the bank's next announcement date,
April 17.
"The results are likely healthy enough for the BoC to
maintain its ultra-mild tightening bias next week," said Doug
porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal.
Forecasters in a Reuters poll predicted a rate increase in
the first quarter of 2014, although traders are still pricing in
a slight chance of a cut later this year, according to yields on
overnight index swaps.
Businesses reported some tightening in credit conditions in
the first quarter. A separate Bank of Canada survey of senior
loan officers showed credit conditions eased modestly.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)