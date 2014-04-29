UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says household debt ratio is sustainable and will gradually ease
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: household debt service could become a problem if there is a significant shock to canada's economy
* Poloz: if there were an economic downturn, we would be vulnerable to a correction in housing prices
* Poloz: willing to accept risks of low-for-long interest rates because we're not yet out of the downturn
* Poloz: C$ remains in a historical sense quite high versus US$
* Bank of Canada's Macklem: contribution of c$ to lack of competitiveness has declined a little bit as C$ has declined
* Poloz: treats Ukraine/Russia situation as a down-side risk; still early to determine impact on economy
* Poloz: reduction of fed quantitative easing is now better understood by markets
* Poloz: Bank of Canada's monetary policy will be conducted completely independently of the u.s.
* Poloz: asked about possible interest rate cut, says if export recovery does not materialize as expected, and therefore inflation would be lower, this could cause reevaluation of stance
* Poloz: if downside risks materialize, then we would talk about the possibility of a lower interest rate
* Poloz: capacity constraints on canadian oil transportation seems to be easing; discount on canadian oil is declining
* Poloz: it will take another couple years to fully come out of the economic downturn
* Poloz: Fed tapering is fully priced into market; further tapering shouldn't have an effect on asset prices
* Poloz testimony ends Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
