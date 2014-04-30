TORONTO, April 30 Bank of Canada's Poloz says
terms of trade has been an important driver of the C$
* Poloz says no choice in value of C$; currency has almost
arithmetical relationship with prices of natural resources
* Poloz says is not a fan of the C$ at one level or another,
is focused on inflation target
* Poloz says has no idea how far down the C$ will go
* Poloz says is convinced that commodities super-cycle will
keep resources prices high for some years
* Poloz says too early for Bank of Canada to worry about
policy implications of digital currencies
* Poloz says would be better for Canadian economy if oil
pipelines were built
* Poloz testimony ends
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)