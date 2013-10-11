* Poloz says growth has disappointed
* Refutes suggestions he more bullish than No.2 Macklem
* Says high personal debt not a fatal risk
By Louise Egan
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 Canada's economic growth has
disappointed so far, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said
on Friday, and he acknowledged his upbeat-sounding speech last
month had caused some market confusion over the bank's outlook
that needed correcting.
"It's fair to say that growth has disappointed us to this
stage. We are behind where we thought we would be, say a year
ago or for that matter six months ago," Poloz said at a news
conference following a meeting of finance ministers and central
bank governors from the Group of 20 nations.
"But still the signs continue to encourage, almost teasing
you because it's a little bit better but not as much better as
you were hoping," he said.
Poloz delivered a speech last month that was seen as
surprisingly cheery because he said the economy was at a
"tipping point" from improving confidence into expanding
capacity.
Less than two weeks later, Senior Deputy Governor Tiff
Macklem sounded decidedly gloomier and sharply cut the bank's
forecast for third-quarter growth.
Nonetheless, Poloz said the two men had identical views.
"We collaborate fully on all those things, and we were
actually both saying the same thing," Poloz said.
He said his own speech took a longer view, looking at the
early signs of transition into a full recovery that did not rely
on low interest rates. Macklem, on the other hand, was
explaining how the bank would deal with unpredictable data in
the short term.
"What Tiff (Macklem) was explaining was that in the near
term -- there was some confusion in the market about what our
call was and it was influenced of course by the floods in
Alberta and strikes in Quebec -- we were trying to forecast
choppy data and I wanted to make sure that people understood
that," Poloz said.
The hiccup in the bank's communications comes as Poloz, who
took the helm in June, plans to give his deputies more leeway to
update the bank's outlook in their speeches rather than wait for
the bank's quarterly monetary policy reports.
Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada
officials have traditionally read from the same script, and
there are no identifiable "hawks" or "doves."
Earlier on Friday, Statistics Canada reported that the
country's unemployment rate had fallen to 6.9 percent, the
lowest level in nearly five years. A substantial portion of the
improvement in the jobless rate, however, is due to fewer youths
participating in the job market.
HOUSEHOLD DEBT NOT A "FATAL" RISK
Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted the bank would wait
until the fourth quarter of 2014 to raise interest rates from
the current 1.0 percent, where they have been since September
2010.
The prolonged period of low rates has fueled record-high
levels of personal debt as Canadians take out more loans to buy
houses and cars. Poloz said the high debt was an expected side
effect of loose monetary policy but that consumer debt was now
decreasing.
"You're curing something which is bigger and you have to
take those risks into account but they're not, in a sense,
fatal." he said.
Poloz and Finance Minister Jim Flaherty spoke to reporters
after attending a meeting of the Group of 20 advanced and
emerging economies in Washington.
The standoff over the U.S. budget and raising the debt
ceiling dominated the talks. Flaherty has said the impact on
Canada so far from the U.S. government shutdown has not been
significant and that he is confident the Americans will avoid
default.
When asked if the central bank had a contingency plan in
case of a U.S. default, Poloz suggested the bank would draw on
the tools it used during the 2008-2009 crisis.
"The bank has at its fingertips a range of tools to ensure
the system operates properly and that the liquidity conditions
remains normal in all sorts of eventualities."