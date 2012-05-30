* Industrial product prices unchanged on month, +0.4 pct on
yr
* Raw materials prices -2.0 pct on month, -13.6 pct on yr
OTTAWA, May 30 Industrial product prices in
Canada were unchanged overall in April as expected, as more
expensive gasoline and chemical products were offset by a
decline in primary metal product prices, according to Statistics
Canada on Wednesday.
However, a 2.6 percent drop in crude oil prices in the month
was mainly responsible for a 2.0 percent decline in raw material
prices, the third straight monthly decrease. Excluding mineral
fuels, raw material prices fell 1.3 percent.
The median forecasts in a Reuters survey of analysts were
for no change in industrial product prices and a 1.9 percent
fall in raw material prices.
The industrial prices reflect the prices producers receive
as their goods leave the plant gate. Gasoline rose 2.7 percent,
and excluding oil and coal products, industrial prices fell 0.1
percent.
On a 12-month basis, industrial product prices were up 0.4
percent while raw materials were down 13.6 percent. The size of
the year-on-year drop in the raw material index was "partly
because it had reached an exceptionally high level a year
earlier," Statistics Canada said. Crude was 21.8 percent cheaper
than a year earlier.