* Industrial product prices +0.2 pct from July, as forecast
* Raw materials prices +0.9 pct, vs +0.1 pct forecast
OTTAWA, Sept 30 Higher prices for primary metal
products helped propel Canada's industrial producer prices 0.2
percent higher in August from July, while more expensive crude
oil and non-ferrous metals pushed raw materials 0.9 percent
higher, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Industrial prices were exactly as forecast in a Reuters
survey of analysts, but the jump in raw material prices was
sharply higher than the 0.1 percent median forecast.
Primary metal products posted their first price hike, of 2.2
percent, since February, partly due to positive signs of growth
in China.
Year on year, industrial prices were up 1.7 percent, but
only by 0.5 percent if the effect of the depreciation of the
Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar were stripped out.
For raw materials, three major product groups were up, two
were down and two unchanged. Crude rose 1.8 percent and
non-ferrous metals 2.8 percent.
Graphic - Canada produce prices: