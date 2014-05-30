* Industrial product prices dip 0.2 pct vs flat forecast
* Raw materials prices rise 0.1 pct
OTTAWA May 30 Canada's industrial product
prices unexpectedly fell 0.2 percent in April, Statistics Canada
said on Friday, mainly because of a decline in primary
non-ferrous metal products and the impact of a strengthening
Canadian dollar.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected producer prices to
be flat in the month. The decline in the index in April was the
first since October.
Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products fell 1.9
percent, pulled down mostly by unwrought precious metals and
precious metal alloys.
Overall, prices fell for 15 major product groups, rose in
two, and were unchanged in four.
Excluding the effect of the exchange rate, prices rose 0.1
percent.
Raw materials prices rose 0.1 percent on the month, after a
0.7 percent jump in March, as higher prices for animals and
animal products were offset by a drop in crude energy product
prices.
On a 12-month basis, industrial product prices rose 3.9
percent and raw materials prices increased 9.1 percent.
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)