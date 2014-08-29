(Adds sectoral breakdown, effect of energy price fall and C$
rise)
OTTAWA Aug 29 Canada's industrial prices and
raw material prices fell in July from June, in both cases
because of cheaper energy, according to Statistics Canada data
released on Friday.
The Industrial Product Price Index fell by 0.3 percent,
versus the median 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters survey of
analysts, though June's change was revised to a 0.1 percent rise
from a 0.1 percent fall. The Raw Materials Price Index was down
1.4 percent, compared with the analysts' call of 1.3 percent.
The industrial price fall was led by 2.4 percent cheaper
energy and petroleum products. Excluding this sector, prices
rose 0.2 percent.
Excluding the measurable effect of the rise in the Canadian
dollar during the month, industrial prices would have fallen
only 0.1 percent instead of 0.3 percent. Some exporters report
their prices in U.S. dollars.
A 4.4 percent fall in crude energy products was the main
reason for the decline in raw materials prices, with crop
products down 1.4 percent. However, animals and animal products
were up 3.7 percent.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)