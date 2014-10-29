OTTAWA Oct 29 Canadian producer prices fell by
0.4 percent in September from August as higher crude oil
supplies in North America cut prices for refined energy and
petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Market analysts had expected a 0.1 percent decline after the
revised 0.3 gain in July. Prices rose by 2.5 percent from
September 2013, down from the 2.6 percent year-on-year gain in
August.
Prices for energy and petroleum products dropped by 1.7
percent amid a glut of crude oil supplies. Motor gasoline prices
fell by 1.2 percent while light fuel oils were off 3.0 percent
and diesel fuel declined by 2.2 percent.
Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products dropped by 1.9
percent while prices for motorized and recreational vehicles
rose by 0.6 percent.
Abundant supply and slow growth in world oil helped drag
down raw material prices by 1.8 percent in September from
August, more than the 0.9 percent retreat forecast by analysts.
Crude energy product prices fell by 1.9 percent from August
and by 5.4 percent from September 2013, the largest year-on-year
decline since the 5.9 percent plunge seen in January 2013.
Overall, raw material prices were 0.9 percent lower than a
year earlier.
