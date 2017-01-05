(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA Jan 5 Canadian producer prices increased by 0.3 percent in November from October on higher costs for vehicles and primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices rose in 14, fell in two and were unchanged in five.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles climbed by 1.1 percent, largely due to a 1.4 percent decline in the Canadian dollar against the greenback. Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens.

Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products advanced by 2.3 percent, pushed up by gains for unwrought copper and copper alloys. The prices for energy and petroleum products fell by 2.2 percent, in part due to cheaper gasoline.

Raw material prices dropped by 2.0 percent from October, pulled down by declines for crude energy products. Higher prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap - which jumped by 4.0 percent - helped moderate the decrease.

