* Industrial product prices rise 0.1 pct on motor vehicles
* Effect of weaker C$ offsets price drop in energy, metals
* Raw materials prices fall 1.7 pct in the month
OTTAWA, April 30 Canadian producer prices
climbed 0.1 percent in March from February as the Canadian
dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, lifting prices for
motor vehicles and other exports, Statistics Canada said on
Tuesday.
Without the effect of the exchange rate, the industrial
product price index would have fallen 0.3 percent because of
falling prices for petroleum and coal as well as for some
metals, the federal agency said.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average, a 0.3
percent rise in the price of goods as they leave the factory
gate.
The motor vehicles and other transport equipment sector
contributed most to the price gains, rising 0.9 percent,
followed by pulp and paper products. Lumber and other wood
products also got a boost from an increase in housing starts in
March. Petroleum and coal prices slid 1.8 percent and primary
metal products fell 1.2 percent.
In the 12 months to March, producer prices rose 0.9 percent
compared with forecasts of a 0.6 percent increase.
Raw materials prices unexpectedly fell 1.7 percent in the
month, mainly due to lower prices for crude oil. Compared with a
year earlier, raw materials were down 2 percent.