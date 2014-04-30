* Industrial product prices +0.4 pct
* Raw materials prices +0.6 pct
* Hog prices jump 24.3 pct on virus
OTTAWA, April 30 Canada's industrial product
prices rose 0.4 percent in March from February, partly because a
lower Canadian currency raises the Canadian price of goods
priced in U.S. dollars, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Excluding the measurable effect of the exchange rate, prices
rose 0.2 percent. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was
for a 0.5 percent overall increase. Higher prices for meat, fish
and dairy products were the main reasons. The figures are not
seasonally adjusted.
Raw materials prices rose 0.6 percent on the month, less
than the 0.8 percent forecast, after February's 5.7 percent
jump.
This was largely due to animals and animal products,
especially a 24.3 percent jump in hog prices largely due to the
porcine epidemic diarrhea virus.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)