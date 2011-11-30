* Industrial prices fall by 0.1 pct

* Raw materials prices down by 1.2 pct

* Analysts had expected price increases

OTTAWA, Nov 30 A sharp fall in the price of metals helped push down Canadian industrial prices by 0.1 percent in September from August, and raw material prices by 1.2 percent, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The slight fall in the industrial products price index followed gains of 0.4 percent in August and 0.5 percent in September.

The decline would have been 0.5 percent were it not for a fall in the value of the Canadian dollar, which boosts the Canadian dollar value of goods that are priced in U.S. dollars.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.2 percent in producer prices and a 1.0 percent climb in raw materials prices.