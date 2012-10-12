* Q2 productivity revised to -0.5 pct from -0.4 pct
* Q1 productivity grew 0.4 pct vs flat reading previously
OTTAWA, Oct 12 Canadian labor productivity grew
slightly faster in the first half of this year than previously
estimated, according to revised figures released by Statistics
Canada on Friday that also showed little change to the data over
the past 30 years.
Statscan revised down its estimate of second-quarter
productivity to a decline of 0.5 percent from a 0.4 percent
decline previously. But in the first quarter, it said
productivity actually grew 0.4 percent versus its initial report
of no change in that period.
Overall in the three decades from 1981 to 2011 the average
productivity growth was revised down a notch to 1.3 percent from
1.4 percent.
The data reflects historical revisions Statscan recently
made to Canada's national accounts to align itself with updated
international standards.
The revisions affected all the variables used to measure
labor productivity in the business sector - gross domestic
product, employment, hours worked and compensation.
Canada's poor productivity record compared with the United
States is a sore point for policymakers, who urge businesses to
invest more in machinery and technology to boost performance.
The revised data showed U.S. labor productivity growth is
now 0.8 percentage point higher than in Canada for the 1981 to
2011 period, up from 0.7 point, and the gap widened to 1.5
points in the most recent decade.